Steel Exchange India Posts Q1 Net Profit At ₹15.03 Crore, Revenue At ₹269.71 Crore

Mumbai: Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) on Monday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹15.03 crore for the quarter.

Revenue From Operations

The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹269.71 crore. This marks a decrease compared to ₹287.33 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, and ₹300 crore in the year-ago quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit Before Tax

SEIL's consolidated profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹15.03 crore. This is lower than the ₹25.62 crore reported in the preceding quarter but higher than ₹10.23 crore in the same quarter last year.

Board Approvals

The Board of Directors approved the remuneration for Mohit Sai Kumar Bandi, Whole-time Director, for the remaining two years of his tenure. This approval is subject to shareholder approval.

Independent Director Continuation

The Board also approved the continuation of Bhagyam Ramani as Non-Executive-Independent Director, beyond the age of 75 years. Her continuation is for the balance of her current first term and is subject to shareholder approval.

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Equity Share Warrants Issued

During the quarter, the company issued 36.15 crore convertible equity share warrants at a premium of ₹8.45 per warrant. The total amount for these warrants was ₹341.58 crore, with ₹140.90 crore received upon allotment.

Share Allotment

In April 2026, SEIL allotted 2.83 crore equity shares from the conversion of share warrants to Gunakala Vijayalakshmi. These shares were issued at a premium of ₹13.10 per share, totalling ₹39.90 crore.

Key Managerial Personnel

The Board authorised key managerial personnel (KMPs) to determine the materiality of events and information. This is for disclosure purposes to stock exchanges under SEBI regulations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.