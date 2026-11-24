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Mumbai: India's primary market is gearing up for fresh activity, with Monomark Engineering (India) Ltd and Matangi Rubber Ltd scheduled to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first week of December 2026.

Both companies aim to raise capital to strengthen their financial position, support business expansion and meet operational requirements, according to their respective red herring prospectuses (RHPs).

IPO Opening Dates

Monomark Engineering's IPO will open for subscription on December 2 and conclude on December 4. Anchor investors will participate in the bidding process on December 1.

Meanwhile, Matangi Rubber's public issue will open on December 1 and close on December 3, with anchor investor bidding scheduled for November 30.

Monomark Engineering IPO Details

The industrial services company's IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of up to 2.70 crore equity shares, without any offer for sale (OFS) component. Monomark Engineering intends to allocate ₹120 crore towards incremental working capital requirements. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

The company has an established domestic operational footprint and has incorporated Monomark Engineering FZE in the United Arab Emirates to explore overseas business opportunities.

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Matangi Rubber IPO Details

Matangi Rubber's public offering consists of a fresh issue of up to 57.62 lakh equity shares and an OFS of up to 15.15 lakh shares. Promoter group entity Vandana Rubber and Chemicals will offload 13.63 lakh shares, while other existing shareholders will also participate in the OFS.

The company plans to deploy ₹45 crore towards debt repayment, ₹19.06 crore for a rubber recycling manufacturing facility and ₹8.44 crore for a solid tyre manufacturing unit in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh.

Primary Market Buzz

The IPO pipeline also includes luxury food services provider Foodlink F&B Holdings, which will launch its public issue on November 26. Everstone Capital-backed medical technology platform Integris Medtech will follow with its IPO on November 27.

Shares of both Monomark Engineering and Matangi Rubber are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE, offering investors fresh opportunities across industrial services and rubber manufacturing.

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