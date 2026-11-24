Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Rain Ends, Intense Cold To Begin; Minimum Temperatures May Drop By 4°C | FP Photo

Madhya Pradesh Winter Update: The rainy and cloudy weather in Madhya Pradesh has come to an end, and intense cold is expected to begin across the state. According to the latest Madhya Pradesh weather update, minimum temperatures are likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next four days.

The cold will be more noticeable in cities across the Gwalior-Chambal, Ujjain, Rewa and Sagar divisions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhopal, eastern Madhya Pradesh had been receiving rain for the past four days due to a cyclonic storm 'Akwan', and a weather trough. These weather systems had led to a rise in nighttime temperatures.

However, the weather cleared on Monday. Several cities, including Betul, witnessed fog during the morning hours. The weather forecast in MP indicates that temperatures are now likely to fall as cold winds begin affecting the state.

Lowest Minimum Temperature Recorded In Bhopal

Last night, minimum temperatures in 14 cities were recorded below 15 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded the lowest temperature at 12.4°C. Other cities also experienced a noticeable chill. Gwalior recorded 12.8°C, Shivpuri 13°C, Datia 13.3°C and Damoh 13.4°C.

Raisen and Ratlam recorded 13.5°C each, while Sheopur recorded 13.6°C. The minimum temperature was 14.1°C in Dhar, 14.2°C in Khargone, 14.4°C in Guna and Khandwa, 14.5°C in Ujjain and 14.8°C in Nowgong.

Intense Cold In Rajasthan; Similar Weather Expected In MP

Rajasthan is currently experiencing severe cold conditions. Meanwhile, a Western Disturbance is active in northern India, bringing snowfall to the mountainous regions. Its impact, along with cold northerly winds, is expected to increase the chill in Madhya Pradesh.

The IMD weather forecast suggests that minimum temperatures across the state may fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next four days. The impact of cold weather in Madhya Pradesh will be stronger in cities across the Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Rewa and Sagar divisions, which receive direct northerly winds.

In some areas, minimum temperatures in MP could fall below 10 degrees Celsius. The Madhya Pradesh cold wave conditions are therefore likely to become more noticeable in the coming days, particularly during the night and early morning hours.

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