Bhopal Police Step Up Dark Web Surveillance To Bust Drug Syndicates, Track Crypto Transactions And Encrypted Chats | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police will now intensify surveillance of the dark web and other digital platforms to crack down on the growing drug trade in the city. The focus will be on identifying online drug networks, tracking suspicious financial transactions and tracing those using cryptocurrency and encrypted platforms to facilitate narcotics trafficking.

With drug peddlers increasingly using digital platforms to conceal their activities, police are also strengthening cyber surveillance and intelligence-gathering mechanisms.

Specialised teams will focus on monitoring suspicious activities on the dark web, where narcotic substances are traded through anonymous accounts and digital payment channels.

The crime branch has recently arrested some peddlers who were using social media and other platforms to send messages, receive consignments and even make deliveries to their clients. The crooks are using coded messages in order to avoid being identified and traced by police and other agencies.

Police officials said that artificial intelligence-based analysis is also being considered to identify patterns in online transactions, suspicious communications and links between different members of drug syndicates.

The objective is to trace not just the sellers but also the suppliers, financial handlers and masterminds operating behind these networks. Police will also work on improving coordination with other agencies to track digital footprints and financial links of suspected drug traffickers.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said police are working at all levels to dismantle the drug trafficking rackets. Besides manual inputs, the help of technology is also being taken to gather intel regarding traffickers.

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