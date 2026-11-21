India Eyes Global Critical Mineral Security | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central government has urged Indian industries to strengthen domestic and overseas critical mineral supply chains as part of its broader strategy to secure essential raw materials, reduce import dependence and improve India's global competitiveness.

At a closed-door industry interaction organised by the Ministry of Mines and FICCI, Mines Secretary Keshav Chandra outlined key policy reforms aimed at accelerating mineral exploration, responsible mining, advanced processing, recycling and technology-driven governance.

Government Pushes Critical Mineral Mining Reforms

Chandra highlighted recent changes to mineral auction procedures, including relaxed minimum bidder requirements for certain minerals and automatic issuance of Letters of Intent. These measures are intended to simplify regulatory processes, encourage private sector participation and accelerate mineral block development.

He also urged mining companies to explore unconventional resources, including the extraction of critical minerals from red mud, an industrial residue generated during alumina production. The government is examining operational challenges affecting mining projects and considering further regulatory interventions to improve efficiency.

Overseas Mineral Investments Gain Importance

Securing critical mineral resources abroad emerged as another major priority during the discussions. Chandra emphasised the need for financial and institutional mechanisms that could improve the commercial viability of overseas mining investments.

He also referred to the government's international mineral initiatives, including overseas engagements undertaken by Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL).

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FICCI Flags Global Supply Chain Risks

FICCI Mining Committee Co-Chair Dr Pankaj Satija warned that export restrictions, domestic value-addition requirements and limitations on processing technologies are increasing global supply chain vulnerabilities. He stressed that diversified mineral sourcing is essential for India's industrial growth and economic security.

The meeting also witnessed the launch of a FICCI concept paper proposing policy, financial and institutional solutions to facilitate overseas critical mineral investments. Chandra welcomed its focus on translating international agreements into operational mining projects and expressed interest in examining the recommendations.

The government reiterated its commitment to working with industry to develop resilient, competitive and sustainable critical mineral supply chains.

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