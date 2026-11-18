PM Modi | File

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention 2026 on November 19 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event will bring together business leaders, policymakers and international representatives to discuss India's long-term economic ambitions.

FICCI Convention Focuses On Bharat 2047

The convention, themed 'Bharat 2047', is expected to attract more than 2,500 delegates, including chief executives, industry leaders, ambassadors, diplomats and senior government officials.

The gathering assumes significance as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) enters its centenary year in 2026-27. The industry body will complete 100 years on April 7, 2027.

Discussions are expected to focus on India's economic transformation, industrial competitiveness and the private sector's contribution towards achieving developed-nation status by 2047.

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Indian Economy Shows Strong Resilience

The convention comes amid encouraging economic indicators and expectations of sustained growth. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India's economy continues to benefit from strong macroeconomic fundamentals, domestic consumption and policy measures designed to minimise global uncertainties.

The RBI Bulletin highlighted continued momentum across manufacturing and services, supported by resilient domestic demand. Merchandise exports recorded double-digit growth during the first half of FY27, helping narrow India's trade deficit.

Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI), external commercial borrowings and remittance inflows strengthened in August, supporting the country's external sector.

IMF Raises India's GDP Growth Forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded India's FY27 economic growth forecast by 60 basis points to 7%, compared with its earlier July projection. The upward revision reinforces expectations of India's continued economic expansion despite global challenges.

FICCI's 100-Year Journey

Established in 1927, FICCI has played an important role in representing Indian businesses and shaping economic policy discussions. Today, the organisation represents more than 2.5 lakh companies through direct membership and over 300 affiliated industry associations.

It also maintains partnerships with 250 business associations across more than 100 countries, strengthening India's international commercial engagement.

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