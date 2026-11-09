BlueStone Jewellery Shines Brighter This Festive Season With 45% Business Growth, Dhanteras And Diwali Shopping Frenzy Drives A Sharp Rise In Customer Purchases

BlueStone Jewellery |

Mumbai: BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Limited reported 45% year-on-year growth in its business during the festive period between October 1 and November 8, 2026, supported by increased customer purchases during Dhanteras and Diwali.

The jewellery retailer disclosed the provisional performance in a regulatory filing on Monday, highlighting stronger consumer participation across its product portfolio.

Festive Surge

The company attributed the sharp expansion primarily to an increase in the number of buyers rather than higher average realisations. Average realisations remained unchanged compared with the corresponding period last year, indicating that customer acquisition played a significant role in driving growth. The update covers a crucial festive shopping window for India's organised jewellery retail industry.

Consumer Preferences

BlueStone observed continued consumer interest in jewellery designed for everyday wear, reflecting changing purchasing preferences beyond traditional festive occasions. The company said products positioned at entry-level price points also witnessed improved momentum during the festive season. This trend suggests growing interest in accessible jewellery offerings alongside purchases associated with celebrations and gifting.

Management Commentary

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Gaurav Singh Kushwaha attributed the performance to the company's design-led product proposition and diversified pricing. He highlighted increasing consumer preference for BlueStone jewellery during the festive period. The management commentary emphasised the retailer's ability to address different customer budgets through differentiated designs and product offerings.

Retail Momentum

The provisional update indicates that customer volumes were central to the company's festive performance. With average realisations remaining stable, the reported expansion reflects higher purchasing activity rather than an increase in average transaction value. However, the company did not disclose absolute sales figures, transaction volumes or category-wise revenue for the period.

Business Outlook

The festive performance provides an indication of consumer demand ahead of subsequent financial disclosures. Investors will monitor whether stronger customer participation translates into sustained revenue growth beyond the festive shopping season. The company has not provided a specific earnings forecast based on these provisional figures.

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