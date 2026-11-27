IPO | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India, made a subdued stock market debut on Friday, November 27, with its shares listing below the initial public offering (IPO) price despite securing full subscription during the bidding process.

The weak listing disappointed investors expecting gains from one of the major public issues in the domestic coal sector.

Mahanadi Coalfields Share Price Slips

Mahanadi Coalfields shares debuted at ₹133.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), registering a discount of around 2% against the issue price of ₹136 per share.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹134, marking a discount of 1.47%. Following its stock market debut, the coal producer commanded a market capitalisation of ₹90,340.65 crore.

₹8,981 Crore IPO Sees Modest Demand

The ₹8,981 crore Mahanadi Coalfields IPO received an overall subscription of 1.52 times by the final day of bidding on Monday. The company had fixed the IPO price band at ₹129-136 per equity share. The public issue comprised entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), meaning the company did not receive any fresh capital from the proceeds.

Coal India Expands Listed Portfolio

Mahanadi Coalfields became the third Coal India subsidiary to tap the primary market in 2026. Earlier, Bharat Coking Coal made its stock market debut in January, while Central Mine Planning & Design Institute completed its IPO in March. These public offerings have expanded stock market participation in India's state-owned coal mining ecosystem.

Major Player In India's Coal Sector

Established in 1992, Mahanadi Coalfields produced 218.31 million tonnes of coal during FY26, representing approximately 22.4% of India's total non-coking coal production, according to a Crisil report cited in the IPO documents.

MCL remains Coal India's largest coal-producing subsidiary, accounting for over 28% of its parent company's total production during FY26. With Coal India contributing more than 80% of India's domestic coal output, Mahanadi Coalfields holds a significant position in the country's energy supply chain and coal mining industry.

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