Mahanadi Coalfields IPO, Coal India Plans ₹9,100 Crore Share Sale Through 10% Stake Dilution |

Mumbai: Mahanadi Coalfields initial public offering opens for public subscription on 19 November and closes on 23 November. The Coal India subsidiary has set a price band of Rs 129 to Rs 136 per share, valuing the offer at about Rs 9,001 crore at the upper end. Anchor investor bidding is scheduled for 18 November.

Coal India will offer up to 66.18 crore shares, representing a 10 percent stake in the Odisha-based coal producer. The entire issue is an offer for sale, with proceeds going to Coal India. The parent will retain a 90 percent stake after the issue. The shares are proposed to list on the BSE and NSE.

As per brokerage firm Anand Rathi, Mahanadi Coalfields produced 218.31 million tonnes in FY26, accounting for 21 percent of India’s domestic coal output. It operates 17 mines across Odisha’s Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields. Opencast mines accounted for 99.85 percent of output. At FY26 production levels, audited reserves of 9,840.31 million tonnes would last for about 45 years.

The company supplies non-coking coal primarily to power utilities, as well as customers in industries including cement, steel and aluminium. Its dispatch network includes rail links, dedicated coal corridors and access to five ports. It plans to expand existing mines and develop new ones, with 12 facilities for moving coal from mines expected to be commissioned by FY30.

According to the brokerage, revenue from operations rose 9.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 16,093 crore in the first half of FY27, while consolidated profit increased 6.7 percent to Rs 4,880.7 crore.

The operating EBITDA margin eased to 40.1 percent from 40.7 percent a year earlier. For FY26, revenue from operations stood at Rs 30,549.6 crore and consolidated profit at Rs 10,698.1 crore.

At Rs 136 per share, Anand Rathi estimates a post-issue market capitalisation of about Rs 90,010 crore, equivalent to 8.4 times FY26 earnings. The brokerage assigned a long-term subscribe rating, citing the miner’s low production costs and extensive reserves. It flagged dependence on thermal power and government-owned utilities, alongside environmental and regulatory risks.

The miner also plans to raise coal washing capacity from 10 million to 37 million tonnes annually. It had also commissioned 57.21 MW of solar capacity.

Disclaimer: This article draws on Anand Rathi Research’s IPO note. Readers should consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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