IPO |

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Meganet Technologies Global Ltd has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹740 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company, which specialises in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and high-performance computing solutions, plans to tap the capital market amid growing demand for AI servers and data centre infrastructure.

IPO Structure And Fund Utilisation

The proposed ₹740 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue worth ₹140 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to ₹600 crore by promoters. Meganet plans to utilise ₹100 crore from the fresh issue for working capital requirements and ₹11 crore towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings. The remaining proceeds will support general corporate purposes.

Revenue Surges In H1 FY27

Meganet's revenue from operations increased to ₹447.12 crore in FY26 from ₹368.31 crore in FY25. Profit after tax rose to ₹37.94 crore from ₹30.22 crore during the same period. For the six months ended September 2026, the company reported revenue of ₹1,225 crore and net profit of ₹42.57 crore.

AI Server Manufacturing Capacity

The company manufactures AI servers, workstations, data centre systems and high-performance computing equipment. Its Navi Mumbai facility has an annual installed capacity of 5,928 servers, with production reaching 2,621 units in FY26. Meganet has served more than 2,600 customers globally, including Yotta Data Services, Western Digital Technologies and Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

India's AI Market Opportunity

According to Frost & Sullivan, India's AI server market could expand from ₹45,510 crore in FY26 to ₹1,82,820 crore by FY32, representing approximately 26% annual growth.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and ICICI Securities are managing the proposed IPO. The issue remains subject to regulatory approval.

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