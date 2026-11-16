Muthoot FinCorp Q2 Profit Doubles To ₹779 Crore, Asset Quality Improves Ahead Of IPO

Muthoot FinCorp’s Q2 FY27 profit more than doubled to Rs 779 crore. |

Mumbai: Muthoot FinCorp’s profit after tax more than doubled to Rs 779 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from Rs 388 crore a year earlier, as the IPO-bound lender reported higher income and an improvement in asset quality.

The non-banking financial company, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, said in a regulatory filing that total income rose 71 percent year on year to Rs 3,408 crore from Rs 1,997 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Profit rises sequentially

Profit after tax increased 10.5 percent from Rs 705 crore in the June quarter. Total income rose 7.9 percent from Rs 3,159 crore over the same period.

The year-on-year increase in quarterly profit was Rs 391 crore, while total income rose Rs 1,411 crore.

The September quarter also lifted the company’s first-half earnings. For the six months ended September 2026, profit after tax climbed to Rs 1,485 crore from Rs 568 crore in the first half of FY26.

Total income for the six-month period grew 84 percent to Rs 6,567 crore, compared with Rs 3,571 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Asset quality improves

Gross Stage III loan assets accounted for 1.07 percent of gross loan assets at the end of September 2026, down from 1.41 percent a year earlier. The ratio declined by 34 basis points.

The net Stage III ratio also fell, easing to 0.63 percent from 0.76 percent over the same period, a decline of 13 basis points. Stage III assets are loans that the lender classifies as credit-impaired.

IPO to strengthen capital

Muthoot FinCorp filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in August for an initial public offering through which it plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore. The company intends to use the proceeds to strengthen its capital base.

Gold loans are the lender’s flagship business. Its wider portfolio includes business loans, loans against property and supply chain financing. It also offers digital loans, microfinance and housing loans. The September quarter results come as the company prepares for its proposed public offering.

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