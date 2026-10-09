Poonawalla Fincorp Reports Q2 FY27 Profit Of ₹375 Crore, AUM Reaches ₹74,008 Crore

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd |

Mumbai: Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, on October 09, 2026.

Financial Performance

The company's PAT for Q2 FY27 was ₹375 crore, up from ₹308 crore in Q1 FY27. Net Interest Income (including fees and other income) grew by 12.3 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,589 crore.

Asset Quality and Margins

Return on Assets (RoA) strengthened to 2.18 per cent in Q2 FY27, compared to 1.98 per cent in Q1 FY27 and 1.81 per cent in Q4 FY26. The Net Interest Margin (NIM), including fees and other income, improved by 16 basis points quarter-on-quarter, reaching 9.26 per cent in Q2 FY27 from 9.10 per cent in Q1 FY27.

Credit Costs and NPAs

Credit cost as a percentage to average AUM was 2.19 per cent in Q2 FY27, a reduction of 21 basis points from 2.40 per cent in Q1 FY27. Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) stood at 1.20 per cent in Q2 FY27, down from 1.37 per cent in Q1 FY27, while Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) reduced to 0.61 per cent from 0.70 per cent in Q1 FY27.

Capital and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, the Capital Adequacy Ratio was 18.68 per cent (Tier-1 at 17.15 per cent), exceeding the regulatory requirement of 15 per cent. The company maintained a liquidity buffer of ₹6,526 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.