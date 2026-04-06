Poonawalla Fincorp Reports ₹60,325 Crore AUM & ₹7,550 Crore Liquidity For March 2026 Quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp reported assets under management of approximately Rupees 60,325 crore as of March 31, 2026, alongside liquidity of about Rupees 7,550 crore. |

Mumbai: Poonawalla Fincorp’s latest quarterly update underscores a steady push toward growth, backed by a cautious approach to risk and a focus on long-term sustainability.

The company’s assets under management stood at approximately Rs 60,325 crore at the end of March 2026, reflecting continued scale-up in its lending portfolio. This level indicates sustained traction across its business segments, as the firm continues to expand its footprint while maintaining control over asset quality. The AUM figure signals ongoing demand and execution consistency in its core lending operations.

Poonawalla Fincorp reported liquidity of approximately Rs 7,550 crore as of March 31, 2026, providing a comfortable buffer to support growth plans and manage obligations. The liquidity position suggests the company is prioritizing financial flexibility, ensuring it can meet funding needs while navigating potential market volatility. This buffer also supports continued lending expansion without immediate funding pressure.

Read Also PB Fintech Invests ₹313.84 Million IPO Proceeds In UAE Entity To Expand International Presence

The company emphasized its commitment to a risk-first approach, supported by robust risk management systems and a diversified asset base. This indicates a strategy centered on balancing growth with stability, rather than pursuing aggressive expansion. By maintaining disciplined underwriting and portfolio diversification, the firm aims to protect asset quality as it scales operations.

Management highlighted its intent to align business expansion with the goal of building a long-term sustainable and profitable model. This suggests that future growth will likely be measured and strategic, focusing on quality rather than rapid scale. The emphasis on sustainability reflects a broader shift toward consistent performance and resilience in the lending business.

Poonawalla Fincorp’s update points to a balanced growth trajectory, combining scale with prudence. The company appears to be positioning itself for steady expansion while maintaining a strong financial cushion and disciplined operational framework. The overall performance reflects a focus on strengthening fundamentals rather than chasing short-term gains, with liquidity and risk management playing a central role in its strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing dated April 6, 2026. All figures are provisional and subject to audit, and no independent verification has been conducted.