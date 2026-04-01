PB Fintech Invests ₹313.84 Million IPO Proceeds In UAE Entity To Expand International Presence

PB Fintech Limited invested AED 1,20,06,140 (Rupees 313.84 million) through its subsidiary in Genesis Group Limited. |



Gurugram: PB Fintech has moved ahead with its global expansion plans, channeling IPO funds into a strategic overseas investment to deepen its footprint in the Middle East insurance market.

The company confirmed it has fully utilized IPO proceeds allocated for international expansion by investing AED 1,20,06,140 (Rs 313.84 million) in Genesis Group Limited. The investment was executed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Icall Support Services Private Limited, following prior shareholder approval for extending utilization timelines.

Genesis Group Limited, based in Dubai, operates as the holding company of Policybazaar Middle East Insurance Brokers LLC. The business focuses on life and general insurance products in the UAE, offering PB Fintech an established platform to tap into overseas insurance demand and expand its service offerings.

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As detailed on page 3, the company invested in 15 shares at AED 800,409.35 per share, reflecting a structured entry into the entity. The transaction, classified as a related party deal, was executed at arm’s length and completed on March 31, 2026, with cash consideration.

The investment aligns with PB Fintech’s objective of expanding outside India. By leveraging Genesis Group’s presence and operations in the UAE, the company aims to enhance its product portfolio and cater to international customers, particularly in the Middle East region. The deployment of IPO proceeds into an overseas insurance platform marks a key step in PB Fintech’s strategy to build a global presence beyond its domestic market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and does not include independent verification or external analysis.