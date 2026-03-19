Fintech Platform Zil Money Builds Engineering Operations In Kerala’s Manjeri

Sabeer Nelli, Founder and CEO of Zil Money | File Photo

US-based fintech platform Zil Money, founded by Sabeer Nelli, Founder and CEO of Zil Money, has built part of its engineering operations in Manjeri in Kerala’s Malappuram district through an initiative known as Silicon Jeri.

The platform helps small businesses manage payments including payroll, vendor transfers, digital checks and other financial transactions. Over time, the company has grown to process more than $100 billion in transactions, serving businesses primarily in the United States.

While global fintech companies often build engineering teams in established technology hubs, Nelli’s decision to anchor part of the company’s operations in his hometown reflects a different approach to building technology infrastructure and accessing talent.

From Manjeri to Building a Fintech Platform

Nelli’s journey into fintech did not follow the conventional startup trajectory.

Growing up in Manjeri, he began exploring small entrepreneurial opportunities early, including selling candy outside his primary school. Later, after moving to the United States, he managed gas stations in Texas, gaining first-hand exposure to the financial and operational challenges faced by small businesses.

Those experiences would eventually shape the foundation of Zil Money. Rather than approaching fintech purely from a product innovation perspective, the company was built around solving practical financial management problems that small businesses face every day.

Operational Experience as a Foundation

Running fuel retail operations in the United States involves managing tight margins, navigating regulatory requirements, overseeing staff and closely monitoring daily cash flow. For many operators, it is a business environment that demands constant operational discipline.

For Nelli, working in that setting offered an education in business operations that later informed the development of financial tools designed specifically for small business owners.

Zil Money’s product approach reflects that operational background. The platform focuses on helping businesses manage everyday financial workflows more efficiently, from vendor payments to payroll management and transaction processing.

Building Engineering Capacity in Manjeri

As the company expanded, Nelli chose to establish part of its engineering base in Manjeri through the Silicon Jeri initiative.

The idea was to create opportunities for engineers in Kerala to work on global financial technology systems without necessarily relocating to major metropolitan technology hubs.

Kerala produces thousands of engineering graduates every year, many of whom migrate to cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad or abroad for technology roles. By locating engineering operations in Manjeri, the initiative aims to connect local talent with global fintech infrastructure while allowing professionals to remain closer to their communities.

The move also reflects a broader shift in how technology companies are distributing operations geographically as remote collaboration and digital infrastructure become more advanced.

Rethinking Talent and Location

For decades, Kerala’s engagement with the global economy has largely been driven by migration and remittances from professionals working abroad.

However, initiatives such as Silicon Jeri represent a different model, one in which global work itself is brought to local ecosystems rather than relying solely on income generated overseas.

If such models continue to expand, they could create new pathways for technology professionals in smaller cities and towns to participate in global technology development without relocating to traditional startup hubs.

For companies like Zil Money, the approach also demonstrates how access to skilled engineering talent can extend beyond established technology clusters.

A Different Path to Entrepreneurship

Nelli’s journey from early entrepreneurial experiments in Manjeri to managing retail businesses in Texas and eventually building a fintech platform illustrates how operational experience can shape the development of technology solutions.

Instead of emerging from a traditional startup incubator environment, Zil Money’s origins are closely tied to practical exposure to the financial challenges faced by small businesses.

As fintech continues to evolve globally, that combination of operational insight and technology development may become an increasingly important driver of innovation.