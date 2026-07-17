Poonawalla Fincorp Profit Jumps 380% To ₹307.71 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd announced on Thursday a consolidated net profit of ₹307.71 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a 380% increase compared to the ₹62.60 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Quarterly Performance

The company's consolidated net profit also saw a quarter-on-quarter rise of 20.77%, up from ₹254.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at ₹300.33 crore, compared to ₹46.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from Operations

Total revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹2,330.22 crore. This is a significant increase from ₹1,313.97 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue from operations grew by 10.15% from ₹2,115.49 crore in the preceding quarter.

Total Income and Expenses

Total income for the quarter reached ₹2,336.92 crore, up from ₹1,314.01 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total expenses for the current quarter were ₹1,925.66 crore, rising from ₹1,230.57 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 increased to ₹3.55. This is up from ₹0.81 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹3.54 for the current quarter, compared to ₹0.81 in the year-ago period.

Qualified Institutional Placement

During the quarter, Poonawalla Fincorp completed a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) on 13 April 2026. The company issued 67,430,883 equity shares at an issue price of ₹370.75 per share, raising ₹2,500.00 crore. The funds were used as per the stated objects in the placement document.

Joint Statutory Auditors

M S K A & Associates LLP and Kirtane & Pandit LLP served as joint statutory auditors for the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results. The auditors issued an unmodified conclusion on these financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.