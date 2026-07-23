Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q1 Net Profit ₹1,273.11 Crore, Revenue Up 28% Year-On-Year

Motilal Oswal | File Pic

Mumbai: Motilal Oswal Financial Services announced on Wednesday a consolidated net profit of ₹1,273.11 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, which ended on 30 June 2026. This represents a 10.15% increase compared to ₹1,155.84 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

The company's total revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹3,425.76 crore, up from ₹2,737.78 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income for the quarter reached ₹3,432.23 crore, a rise from ₹2,744.90 crore year-on-year.

Total expenses for the quarter were ₹1,898.38 crore, an increase from ₹1,339.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Segmental Results

Wealth Management segment profit before tax was ₹216.43 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹230.61 crore in Q1 FY26. Capital Markets reported a profit before tax of ₹101.36 crore, down from ₹135.23 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Asset and Private Wealth Management segment saw profit before tax rise to ₹431.23 crore from ₹306.30 crore in Q1 FY26. Home finance profit before tax was ₹42.23 crore, up from ₹30.67 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹21.15, an increase from ₹19.39 in Q1 FY26. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹20.77 from ₹19.10 in the previous year's first quarter.

Credit Rating Upgrade

CRISIL upgraded the company's long-term rating to AA+/Stable and reaffirmed its A1+ rating for the Commercial Paper programme on 22 July 2026. ICRA Limited also reaffirmed its ratings, including AA+(Stable) for Non-Convertible Debentures and A1+ for Commercial Paper.

Board Meeting Outcomes

The Board of Directors considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter. The meeting commenced at 02:15 p.m. and concluded at 03:50 p.m. on 23 July 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.