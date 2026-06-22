Palghar Zilla Parishad And Motilal Oswal Foundation Sign MoU For District-Wide Education Transformation Programme | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a major initiative aimed at bringing comprehensive and sustainable transformation to the education sector in Palghar district, the Palghar Zilla Parishad (ZP) and the Motilal Oswal Foundation on Sunday signed a multi-partner Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Palghar District Education Transformation Programme.

Ceremony at ZP Headquarters

The agreement was formalized at the ZP headquarters in the presence of Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, who described the initiative as a significant step towards creating a model framework for educational development in the district.

The programme witnessed the participation of several leading educational and social development organizations, including Motilal Oswal Foundation Chairperson Sunita Agrawal, Education Project Director Purvasha Roy, District Programme Officer (Women and Child Development) Vyankatrao Hundekar, QUEST Director Nitin Vishe, Learning Links Foundation Vice President Rupa Bhattacharya, Leadership for Equity Director Ahona Krishna, Lighthouse Communities Foundation representative Amruta Bahulekar, along with Rahul Nagare, Tushar Marad, education department officials, anganwadi workers, and other dignitaries.

Addressing Palghar's Unique Challenges

Palghar district, known for its large tribal population, geographical challenges, and socio-economic diversity, has long faced obstacles in ensuring equitable access to quality education and skill development opportunities. Recognizing the immense potential among students in the region, the district administration, CSR organizations, and non-governmental institutions have come together to launch this collaborative initiative aimed at strengthening educational outcomes and improving future employment opportunities for youth.

Under the programme, focused interventions will be undertaken in areas such as school readiness, foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), teacher capacity building, academic quality enhancement, school-community engagement, spoken English training for students, career guidance, and employment-oriented skill development for youth.

Integrated Development Framework

The initiative aims to create long-term positive change by integrating schools, anganwadis, teachers, parents, communities, and young people within a common developmental framework.

The Motilal Oswal Foundation will provide financial, strategic, and managerial support for the initiative, while partner organizations will implement specialized programmes across the district benefiting thousands of students, teachers, anganwadi workers, and youth.

As part of the collaboration:

Leadership for Equity will focus on academic quality and teacher capacity development.

Learning Links Foundation will work on student learning enhancement and spoken English skills.

QUEST will strengthen anganwadi and early childhood education quality.

Lighthouse Communities Foundation will provide skill development and employment opportunities for youth.

Addressing the gathering, Ranade said, “This MoU marks an important milestone in the educational development journey of Palghar district. Through the collective participation of multiple institutions, efforts will be made to provide students with quality education, teachers with opportunities for professional development, anganwadis with institutional strengthening, and youth with access to skills and employment opportunities. Through collective efforts, Palghar can emerge as a model district for educational transformation.”

Agrawal stated that the initiative was designed to ensure that students in Palghar receive access to quality education, skill development, and opportunities necessary for a brighter future. She added that the foundation remains committed to bringing sustainable and positive change in the education sector through collaboration with the district administration and partner organizations.

Speakers at the event emphasized that educational transformation is not solely the responsibility of the government, but a collective social commitment. Participants reiterated the shared resolve to ensure quality education for every child, institutional support for every teacher, and opportunities for growth and progress for every young person in the district.

Officials expressed confidence that the agreement would usher in a new phase of educational development in Palghar district and play a crucial role in shaping skilled, responsible, and empowered citizens alongside improving academic outcomes for students.

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