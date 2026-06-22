Mumbai Film Festival Screens Documentary On India's Shifting Demographics And Declining Hindu Population Share |

Mumbai: A documentary examining India's changing demographic landscape and the declining share of the Hindu population was screened at the 19th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2026 after being selected in the National Competition Section under the Documentary category.

High-Profile Screening

Titled Demography is Destiny, the film was screened on Sunday in the presence of Maharashtra ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, among other dignitaries. Organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, MIFF is regarded as South Asia's oldest and largest festival dedicated to non-feature films.

The documentary has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Kamakhya Narayan Singh, known for The Kerala Story 2, along with Anshuman Shekhar, and produced by Ravindra Sanghvi. It explores demographic trends across India and argues that long-term population changes could have significant implications for electoral politics, cultural identity and the nation's social character.

Core Argument of the Film

Drawing upon historical census data, the film traces shifts in India's religious composition and examines factors such as fertility rates, migration patterns, changing family structures and demographic variations among communities. The filmmakers contend that these trends warrant greater public discussion and policy attention.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said demographic changes shape the character of nations and can influence cultural, social and political developments over time. He added that the documentary seeks to encourage a serious debate on the long-term implications of changing population patterns in India.

Director's Statement

Congratulating the filmmakers, Culture Minister Ashish Shelar said documentaries play an important role in bringing significant national issues into public discourse and fostering informed dialogue. Mangal Prabhat Lodha noted that demographic trends have a profound impact on a country's social and economic trajectory and welcomed initiatives that encourage public engagement with such issues.

The documentary features interviews and perspectives from several scholars and public intellectuals, including Padma Shri awardee Dr Jitendra Bajaj, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Vijaya Bharathi Sayani and author Rajiv Malhotra.

Scholars said demographic change is a subject that deserves wider awareness and serious study, adding that research-based storytelling can help society understand emerging challenges and opportunities.

According to the documentary, India's first organised census in 1881 recorded the majority community at around 82 per cent of the population. It notes that the share had declined to about 70 per cent by 1941, before rising to approximately 84 per cent following Partition and the 1951 Census. The film states that the figure stood at around 79 per cent in the 2011 Census and cites projections suggesting a further decline over the next century.

The filmmakers said the documentary aims to stimulate discussion among citizens, policymakers and researchers about the long-term demographic future of the country.

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