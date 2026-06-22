Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shilpa Shinde Says She Doesn't Like Women Smoking Or Drinking: 'I Am A Little Orthodox, I Like Sarees' |

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde has been making headlines lately after admitting that she had fabricated sexual harassment allegations against a producer. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about her views on femininity and described herself as being "a little orthodox." She said that she feels uncomfortable seeing women smoke, drink, or engage in certain lifestyle choices.

Speaking to IANS, Shilpa confessed, "Actually, I am a little orthodox. Very frankly, I don't like seeing women smoke." However, the actress clarified that these are solely her personal views and not judgments about others. Elaborating on her perspective, she said that boldness and personal choices should not be confused with one another. She explained, "Boldness is different. Just because someone smokes, drinks or wears certain clothes doesn't make them bold."

Shilpa further stated that clothing cannot define a person's character, pointing out that women today wear all kinds of outfits, including traditional attire, while making their own lifestyle choices. She admitted that she personally prefers seeing women in sarees, but emphasized that she is not trying to judge women based on their clothing. The actress added, "A woman should know herself, her values, and who she is. That's what matters."

Sharing her views on feminism, Shilpa said that, according to her, it is about carrying oneself with confidence and not equating external appearance with one's identity or values. She explained, "I like women wearing sarees...Your clothes don't define your mindset, and your mindset doesn't depend on your clothes."

Shilpa has been in the news recently after she admitted that the sexual harassment allegations she had previously made against a producer were fabricated. Her statement sparked widespread criticism on social media, with actress Hina Khan publicly speaking against her remarks. Reacting to the controversy, Hina said that such statements could undermine the experiences of genuine survivors. Shilpa later hit back at Hina, questioning her right to comment on the issue and accusing her of seeking attention by reacting to her interview, further escalating the war of words between the two actresses.