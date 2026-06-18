'Artiston Ka Sath Kon Dega?': Shilpa Shinde Calls TV Producers 'White Collar Mafia' Amid Shehzada Dhami's ₹30 Lakh Dues Row- VIDEO

Shilpa Shinde Calls TV Producers 'White Collar Mafia' Amid Shehzada Dhami's ₹30 Lakh Dues Row |

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde has reacted to reports claiming that television actor Shehzada Dhami has allegedly not received pending dues of nearly Rs 30 lakh from producers. Responding to the controversy, Shilpa alleged that even artists' associations often fail to stand by actors in such situations. The actress went on to label television producers as "white collar mafia" and spoke about what she believes happens behind the scenes in the industry, questioning, "Artiston ka sath kon dega?"

Addressing Shehzada's alleged payment dispute and the lack of resolution despite complaints being raised, Shilpa said in a video, "Main aaj wahi kehne wali hu ki dekha aapne wahi artist association hi artiston ke sath nahi hoti." She then accused certain television producers of engaging in "mafiagiri" and claimed that the system is stacked against artists.

Shilpa further alleged that producers who refuse to support fellow "white collar mafia" producers are threatened and warned that their work will be affected if they do not fall in line. Taking aim at artists' associations, she remarked, "Artist Association mein jo log hote hian wo unka (producers) chatte hain." She then questioned who would stand up for actors in such circumstances.

Recalling her own experience, Shilpa said that sympathy shown after an artist's death serves little purpose. "Mere us waqt kisi ne sath nahi diya, mazboori hogi, maine kuch nahi bola," she said, referring to her dispute with the producers of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, where she had alleged that her payments were withheld. Justifying the false sexual harassment allegation she had earlier admitted to making against the show's producer, Shilpa claimed she took that step to escape the situation and secure her dues. "Jin jin logon ne mere upaar lanchan lagaye hain na, unlogo ko main bata dun ki tumlogo ke G me dam nahi hai wo cheez karne ki...," she added.

The actress also took the name of producer Rajan Shahi and said she had raised concerns about Shehzada's issue earlier as well. Shilpa claimed she is willing to speak up for artists because she is no longer afraid of losing work. "Kamine hote hain artist...bhad mein jaye sare producers kyunki mujhe nahi kaam karna ab unlogo ke sath," she said, adding that she no longer wishes to work in an industry where, according to her, creativity has died.

Shilpa further stated that she has always taken a stand on such matters. She alleged that members of the media had previously told her they could not report some of her statements due to pressure from influential people. Explaining why she chose social media as her platform, the actress said it allows her to speak directly to the public. She captioned her post, "Poori duniya mein Sach koi bhi nahi bolta, sab darr darr ke jee rahe hain, lekin jhooth chhathi thonk ke bolte hain."