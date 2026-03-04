Motilal Oswal Home Finance Secures $100 Million ADB Funding To Expand Women-Focused Affordable Housing

Motilal Oswal Home Finance Limited has signed a debt financing agreement with the Asian Development Bank to raise USD 100 million through Non-Convertible Debentures. |

Mumbai: Motilal Oswal Home Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, has secured international funding aimed at expanding access to affordable housing and supporting environmentally sustainable construction.

Press Release |

The company has entered into an agreement with the Asian Development Bank to raise USD 100 million in INR-equivalent debt through the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures. According to the company, the financing marks an important milestone and reflects confidence from a global development finance institution in its business model and long-term growth prospects.

The proceeds from the financing will primarily be used to provide affordable housing loans to women borrowers. The initiative aims to expand access to housing finance among underserved segments while strengthening financial inclusion in the housing sector.

Around 10 percent of the funds raised will be used to finance the construction of residential units that meet recognized green building certification standards. The allocation is intended to encourage environmentally sustainable construction practices and support the development of energy-efficient housing.

Motilal Oswal Home Finance focuses on providing housing loans to first-time homebuyers in low and middle-income segments, particularly across emerging urban markets and smaller towns. The company continues to expand its presence in underserved housing markets while supporting inclusive and sustainable home ownership initiatives. The agreement with the Asian Development Bank strengthens the company’s funding base and supports its efforts to broaden access to affordable and environmentally sustainable housing finance in India.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the information disclosed in the official press release issued by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited dated March 4, 2026. No external sources were referred to while preparing this article.