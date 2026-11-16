Coal India's Mahanadi Coalfields Gears Up For ₹9,001 Crore IPO, Subscription Opens November 19 With Price Band Of ₹129–₹136

(L-R): Shri Asheesh Kumar, Director of Business Development, Coal India Limited; Shri Mukesh Agrawal, Director (Finance), Coal India Limited; Shri Uday Anantrao Kaole, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited; and Shri Nirmal Kumar Singh, Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, at the announcement of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited’s IPO in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Coal India subsidiary Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has announced a price band of ₹129–₹136 per equity share for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), which will open for subscription on November 19, 2026.

The public issue will close on November 23, offering investors an opportunity to participate in one of India's largest coal-producing companies.

Read Also Coal India Shares Rise 4% After Mahanadi Coalfields IPO Plan

IPO Price And Lot Size

The Mahanadi Coalfields IPO comprises an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 66.18 crore equity shares by promoter Coal India Limited. At the upper price band, the issue could raise approximately ₹9,001 crore. As it is entirely an OFS, the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder rather than Mahanadi Coalfields.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 110 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,960 at the upper price band. The company has reserved at least 35% of the net offer for retail investors, 15% for non-institutional investors and up to 50% for qualified institutional buyers.

India's Largest Coal Producer

Mahanadi Coalfields accounted for approximately 21% of India's domestic coal production in FY26. The company produced 218.31 million tonnes of coal during the financial year, representing 28.4% of Coal India's total production. Its operations are concentrated in Odisha's Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields.

Revenue And Profit Growth

For the six months ended September 2026, Mahanadi Coalfields reported revenue from operations of ₹16,093.04 crore, compared with ₹14,724.54 crore a year earlier. Profit after tax increased to ₹4,880.66 crore from ₹4,573.71 crore during the corresponding period.

Listing On NSE And BSE

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE. SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets and IIFL Capital Services are managing the IPO. Investors will closely monitor subscription demand as the issue opens later this week.

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