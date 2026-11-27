IPO | File Pic

Mumbai: FirstCry-backed Swara Baby Products Limited is set to enter the primary market with its ₹800 crore initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription on December 2. The disposable hygiene products manufacturer has fixed the price band at ₹105-111 per equity share.

The three-day public issue will conclude on December 4, while anchor investor bidding is scheduled for December 1, according to a public notice. At the upper end of the price band, the company's market valuation will exceed ₹3,200 crore.

Swara Baby Products IPO Details

The ₹800 crore IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth ₹500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating ₹300 crore. The company has allocated 50% of the public issue to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% to non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% to retail investors. Swara Baby Products shares are scheduled to make their stock market debut on December 9.

IPO Proceeds To Fuel Expansion

The hygiene products manufacturer plans to utilise the fresh issue proceeds to establish a new manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh and reduce its outstanding debt.

Funds will also be deployed towards repayment of borrowings at subsidiaries Solis Hygiene, Swara Hygiene and K.A. Enterprises Hygiene. Additionally, the company intends to finance acquisitions and meet general corporate expenses.

Financial Performance Shows Strong Growth

Swara Baby Products reported a 23.4% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹1,163.90 crore in FY26, compared with ₹942.97 crore in FY25. Profit after tax increased 18.5% to ₹95.58 crore from ₹80.67 crore in the preceding financial year.

Manufacturing Footprint And Business Portfolio

Established in 2018, Swara Baby manufactures baby diapers, adult diapers, sanitary napkins and panty liners.

Its prominent customers include Brainbees Solutions, Piramal Pharma and Himalaya Wellness Company. The company also sells products under its proprietary brands, Cuddles and Shield. It operates four manufacturing facilities across Pithampur and Indore.

JM Financial and Avendus Capital are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the IPO registrar.

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