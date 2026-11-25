US private equity major Carlyle has partially monetised its investment in Piramal Pharma through a block deal worth approximately ₹2,200 crore on Nov 25, Moneycontrol reported.

The investment firm reportedly divested around 7% of the pharmaceutical company's equity, marking its first stake dilution in Piramal Pharma since investing in the business six years ago.

The transaction comes amid a recent rally in Piramal Pharma shares, which have gained more than 16% over the past month.

Carlyle Retains Over 10% Stake Following Block Deal

Carlyle initially acquired a 20% stake in Piramal Pharma in June 2020.

According to exchange data, CA Alchemy Investments, an entity associated with Carlyle, owned 17.93% of the pharmaceutical company before Wednesday's block transaction.

Despite the partial stake sale, the US investment firm continues to own more than 10% of Piramal Pharma and intends to remain supportive of the business, according to a person cited in the report.

The transaction represents a partial monetisation of Carlyle's investment rather than a complete exit from the pharmaceutical company.

Piramal Pharma Raises Revenue Growth Guidance Amid Business Recovery

Meanwhile, Piramal Pharma Chairperson Nandini Piramal expects a stronger performance during the second half of the financial year following the company's return to profitability in the September quarter.

The pharmaceutical major has revised upwards its revenue growth guidance for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), supported by strengthening business momentum and improving operating conditions.

Growth in its contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business, operational improvements and recovering expenditure in the biotechnology sector have contributed to the company's improved revenue outlook.

Piramal Pharma has also strengthened its presence in the contract development and manufacturing segment through an additional investment in Hyderabad-based Yapan Bio.

The company recently increased its ownership in Yapan Bio from 74% to 100%, making the business a wholly owned subsidiary.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!