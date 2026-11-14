Brainbees Solutions Sees Strong Q2 Revenue Growth, FirstCry Parent Narrows Loss Per Share As Income Crosses ₹2,437 Crore

Brainbees Solutions |

Mumbai: Brainbees Solutions Limited, the parent company of baby and childcare retailer FirstCry, reported a 14.1% year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to ₹2,395.83 crore for the second quarter of FY27, reflecting growth in its business during the July-September period.

The company's financial results also showed a narrower loss per share compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue Climbs 14%

Brainbees Solutions reported revenue from operations of ₹2,395.83 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹2,099.08 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income increased 14.1% to ₹2,437.61 crore from ₹2,137.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. The growth indicates higher business income during the September quarter, even as operating expenses continued to rise.

Expenses Increase

The company's total expenses rose to ₹2,303.18 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,036.93 crore in the corresponding period last year. This represents an increase of approximately 13.1%, slightly below the growth recorded in revenue from operations.

The figures suggest that income grew at a faster pace than expenses during the quarter. However, the company's reported earnings per share remained negative.

Loss Per Share Narrows

Brainbees Solutions reported a basic and diluted loss per share of ₹0.14 for Q2 FY27, compared with a loss of ₹0.73 per share in Q2 FY26. The improvement indicates a reduction in the reported loss attributable to each share. The company nevertheless continued to report negative earnings per share for the quarter.

What Investors Should Watch

Brainbees Solutions' latest financial performance highlights revenue expansion alongside an improvement in its per-share earnings position.

Going forward, investors will monitor revenue growth, expense management and the company's progress towards sustained profitability. The ability to maintain business momentum while controlling costs will remain important for its financial performance in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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