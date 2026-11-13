J. Kumar Infraprojects Posts Rs 1,539 Cr Revenue In Q2, Order Book Stands At Rs 22,711 Cr

J. Kumar Infraprojects |

Mumbai: Infrastructure construction company J. Kumar Infraprojects Limited reported a net profit of ₹113 crore for the second quarter of FY27, supported by higher revenue and improved operating profitability.

The company's revenue from operations increased 15% year-on-year to ₹1,539 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹1,343 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue Rises 15%

J. Kumar Infraprojects reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹229 crore, registering 18% year-on-year growth. Its EBITDA margin improved to 14.9%, reflecting stronger operating profitability during the September quarter. The increase in EBITDA outpaced revenue growth, indicating an improvement in the company's operating performance.

Half-Year Earnings Improve

For the first half of FY27, revenue from operations rose 8% to ₹3,050 crore. Meanwhile, net profit increased 9% to ₹211 crore during the April-September period. The company reported negative net debt of ₹69 crore as of September 30, 2026, indicating that its cash and equivalent balances exceeded outstanding debt on a net basis.

Order Book Crosses ₹22,700 Crore

J. Kumar Infraprojects reported an outstanding order book of ₹22,711 crore at the end of September. Elevated corridors and flyover projects accounted for the largest share at 47%. Roads and road tunnels contributed 19%, while metro projects represented 7%. Other infrastructure segments accounted for approximately 26% of the order book.

Infrastructure Pipeline Remains Strong

The substantial order backlog provides visibility into the company's future project execution pipeline. Its portfolio spans urban transport infrastructure, elevated corridors, flyovers, roads and tunnels.

The company's September-quarter performance reflects higher revenue, improved operating margins and continued infrastructure project activity. Investors will monitor project execution, working capital requirements and order book conversion into revenue in subsequent quarters.

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