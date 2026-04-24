J. Kumar Infraprojects Secures ₹2,487.65 Crore Orders For Mumbai Metro & Road Projects

J. Kumar Infraprojects has received Letters of Acceptance worth Rs 2,487.65 crores for multiple infrastructure projects in Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Fresh contract wins are set to bolster J. Kumar Infraprojects’ order book, with the company bagging significant urban infrastructure projects across metro connectivity and road development in the city.

Order Wins Strengthen Pipeline

J. Kumar Infraprojects has secured Letters of Acceptance totaling Rs 2,487.65 crores, marking a substantial addition to its project pipeline. The contracts come from two major public sector entities, reinforcing the company’s position in executing complex infrastructure projects. These wins not only expand its order book but also signal steady demand for urban development projects in Mumbai.

Read Also J Kumar Infraprojects Secures ₹2,360 Crore NHAI Expressway Contract For Vadhavan Port Connectivity

Metro Connectivity Project

A key component of the order is a Rs 521.77 crore contract from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The project involves designing and constructing an underground pedestrian vestibule linking the Science Centre Metro station to the Worli Promenade through Mahalaxmi Racecourse. With a 24-month execution timeline, the project aims to improve commuter access and enhance last-mile connectivity within the metro network.

Major Road And Bridge Works

The larger share of the contracts comes from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, valued at Rs 1,965.88 crores. This includes the construction of vehicular bridges, elevated roads, and road widening works in Malad (West). Executed under a joint venture, J. Kumar Infraprojects holds a 73 percent stake, translating to Rs 1,435.09 crores. The project also includes additional connectivity improvements, such as links to key junctions and commercial hubs.

Execution Timeline And Scope

The infrastructure projects are scheduled for completion over 24 to 42 months, depending on scope and complexity. Both contracts are domestic in nature and do not involve related party transactions, indicating standard competitive bidding processes. The diverse scope—from metro infrastructure to urban road networks—demonstrates the company’s capability to handle multi-segment infrastructure development.

These project wins reflect sustained investment in Mumbai’s urban infrastructure, with J. Kumar Infraprojects continuing to play a key role in supporting the city’s connectivity and transportation upgrades.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company filing submitted to stock exchanges and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.