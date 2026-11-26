NSE |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has achieved a major global milestone, becoming the world's third-largest listed stock exchange by market capitalisation, following a sustained rally in its shares since its September listing.

With a market valuation of $64.1 billion, NSE has surpassed several prominent global exchange operators, including Deutsche Boerse, London Stock Exchange Group, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX).

NSE Climbs Global Rankings

CME Group continues to lead the global rankings with a market capitalisation of $111.6 billion, followed by Intercontinental Exchange at $99.4 billion.

Deutsche Boerse stands at $63.4 billion, while London Stock Exchange Group commands a valuation of $62.4 billion. Nasdaq and HKEX are valued at $59.4 billion and $57.1 billion, respectively. NSE's latest achievement comes less than a week after it secured the fifth position among the world's most valuable listed exchanges on November 20.

NSE Shares Extend Rally

NSE shares climbed 2.24% to ₹2,369.65 on Thursday, taking cumulative gains since their stock market debut to nearly 32%.

On Wednesday, the exchange's market capitalisation crossed ₹5.76 lakh crore, making it India's ninth most valuable listed company. The sustained appreciation in NSE's share price reflects strong investor interest in the exchange operator following its much-awaited public listing.

IPO Delivers Strong Returns

NSE made its stock market debut on the BSE on September 24, listing at ₹1,800 against its IPO issue price of ₹1,785, representing a modest premium of 0.84%. The ₹22,561 crore initial public offering attracted considerable investor participation, receiving an overall subscription of 5.69 times during the September 17-21 bidding window.

India's Growing Global Footprint

Established in 1992, NSE commenced operations in 1994, transforming India's capital market ecosystem through electronic trading. The exchange provides trading, clearing and settlement services across equities, debt instruments, currencies, commodities and derivatives.

Its rapid ascent in global market capitalisation rankings highlights the growing prominence of India's financial markets and strengthens the country's presence among leading international exchange operators.

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