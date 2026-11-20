NSE |

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has secured fifth position among the world's largest listed stock exchange operators by market capitalisation, following a sustained rally in its shares since its stock market debut in September.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the Indian exchange operator has surpassed established global peers Nasdaq and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), marking a significant rise in its global market valuation.

According to market data as of Nov 20 or the preceding trading session's close, NSE commanded a valuation of approximately $59.3 billion.

CME Group topped the global rankings with a market capitalisation of around $109.6 billion, followed by Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, at $95.5 billion.

Germany's Deutsche Boerse secured third position with a valuation of $63.7 billion, while the London Stock Exchange Group ranked fourth at $60.1 billion.

NSE's market valuation remained just $800 million short of its British counterpart.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq and HKEX were valued at approximately $57.7 billion each, trailing the Indian exchange operator by around $1.6 billion.

NSE shares closed at ₹2,220 on Friday, gaining 1.4% during the session and extending their rally from the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹1,785.

The stock's appreciation has increased the exchange operator's market capitalisation to approximately ₹5.5 lakh crore, against ₹4.4 lakh crore at its issue price.

This represents a gain of nearly ₹1.1 lakh crore in market value in less than two months.

NSE made a relatively subdued market debut, with its shares listing on the BSE at ₹1,800 apiece, reflecting a premium of 0.84% over the issue price. Its market capitalisation reached approximately ₹4.5 lakh crore on the listing day.

The exchange operator's IPO was India's second-largest public offering, behind Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 crore issue in 2024.

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