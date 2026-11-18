Ashish Kumar Chauhan |

Mumbai: India's stock market is increasingly becoming a channel for mobilising household savings into productive investments, with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) now reaching investors across more than 99% of the country's pin codes.

Speaking at the 65th General Assembly of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in Mumbai, NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan highlighted the expansion of India's capital markets and the growing participation of investors from across the country.

65th General Assembly of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) in Mumbai |

NSE currently has around 13.7 crore registered investors. Chauhan said the exchange's technology-driven trading infrastructure has helped remove geographical barriers, allowing investors in smaller towns to trade at the same price and at the same time as those in major financial centres.

Highlighting the scale of operations, Chauhan said NSE receives around 22 crore orders on a busy trading day and can process up to five million orders per second. The exchange has also emerged as the world's largest in terms of the number of orders and trades.

Capital Markets Emerge As A Major Funding Channel

Chauhan said India's equity market has expanded significantly over the past three decades. The NSE's market capitalisation has reached approximately $5.43 trillion, around 141 times its level in 1994.

During calendar year 2025, companies raised $20.4 billion through equity issuances. In the first half of the current financial year, debt and business trust issuances mobilised around $143 billion, representing an increase of more than 40% compared with the year-ago period.

The NSE's SME platform has supported 760 IPOs, of which 166 companies have subsequently moved to the main board. He also highlighted the growth of alternative investment funds, whose commitments have crossed $196 billion.

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Investor Protection Remains A Priority

With increasing retail participation, Chauhan said protecting investor interests remains a key responsibility for exchanges.

During the first half of the financial year, NSE conducted more than 10,500 investor awareness programmes, reaching around 5.2 lakh participants.

The exchange's Investor Protection Fund stands at approximately ₹3,000 crore, Chauhan said, adding that investor education and market safeguards remain central to the exchange's responsibilities. He also highlighted the role of international financial markets in attracting global capital, including through NSE International Exchange at GIFT City.

Concluding his address, Chauhan said the next phase of India's capital market development would depend on mobilising long-term capital, widening access and protecting investors as markets become faster and more interconnected.

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