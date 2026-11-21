Nasdaq |

Mumbai: Wall Street witnessed a sharp selloff this week as mounting concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) investments rattled global financial markets. The Nasdaq 100 recorded its worst weekly performance since the Covid-19 market crash in March 2020, highlighting growing anxiety over expensive technology stocks.

Investors shifted towards government bonds and safe-haven currencies amid fears that massive AI spending may not generate the expected financial returns.

Nasdaq And S&P 500 Crash

The S&P 500 plunged 3.7% on Friday, extending its losing streak to seven consecutive sessions and entering correction territory. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 5.6%, dragged down by semiconductor manufacturers and AI-focused technology companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.9%, while the MSCI World Index slipped 3.4%, reflecting widespread selling pressure across international equity markets.

Nvidia Shares Plunge 14%

AI chipmaker Nvidia emerged among the biggest casualties, with its shares crashing 14% following reports of a regulatory investigation into its accounting practices. Newly listed AI company Anthropic also declined 8%, reversing part of its impressive stock market debut.

Anthropic shares had surged 17% above their $83 IPO price to close at $97.17 on Thursday. However, the listing failed to ease concerns surrounding AI profitability and stretched technology valuations.

Bitcoin And Crypto Markets Hit

The global market downturn extended beyond equities, affecting cryptocurrencies, commodities and emerging-market assets.

Bitcoin declined 5.1% to $58,333.16, while Ethereum's Ether dropped 8% to $1,601.33. Market volatility climbed to its highest level since April 2025 as investors reduced exposure to riskier assets.

India Seen As Alternative

Amid the global AI-led market turbulence, India is emerging as a potential investment alternative. According to SBI Funds, AI capital expenditure could average 3.6% of US GDP between 2025 and 2032, exceeding investment levels witnessed during previous technology and infrastructure booms.

The comparison highlights concerns about excessive spending and uncertain returns across the AI sector.

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