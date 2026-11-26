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Mumbai-based InCred Holdings, backed by KKR and Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Education and Medical Group, has scaled down its proposed initial public offering (IPO) and abandoned plans to raise capital through a pre-IPO private placement.

According to a report by Moneycontrol, citing a notice issued to investors, the financial services company has reduced its fresh issue size by 40% to ₹750 crore from the previously proposed ₹1,250 crore.

The offer-for-sale (OFS) component has also been trimmed by 36.58% to 6.28 crore equity shares from 9.9 crore shares.

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InCred Holdings Revises IPO Size Under SEBI Regulations

The company's board approved the revised offer size on Nov 25, 2026, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations.

The regulatory framework allows issuers to increase or decrease their offer size by up to 50% without submitting an updated draft red herring prospectus-I (DRHP-I) for IPOs opening on or before March 31, 2027.

In an addendum to its updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP), InCred Holdings confirmed its decision against issuing specified securities through a pre-IPO placement.

Selling shareholders participating in the OFS include KKR India Financial Investments, MNI Ventures, MEMG Family Office, V'Ocean Investments, Moore Strategic Ventures, Dalmia Enterprises Holdings, Innovative Quest and Bona Terra Greenhouses.

The company initially submitted its IPO documents through SEBI's confidential filing mechanism in November 2025. It secured regulatory clearance in February 2026 before publicly filing its updated prospectus in May 2026.

InCred IPO Proceeds To Strengthen Lending Subsidiary

InCred Holdings intends to deploy the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards strengthening the capital base of InCred Financial Services, its retail-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC).

The subsidiary accounts for most of the company's revenue and business operations. InCred Holdings also undertakes fee-based activities, including debt syndication, fundraising, debt advisory, corporate consultancy and referral services.

IIFL Capital Services, InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and UBS Securities India are the merchant bankers managing the proposed public offering.

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