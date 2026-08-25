InCred Capital Launches InCred Black, Veteran Bankers Join UHNI Wealth Push

InCred Capital launched InCred Black for wealthy families. |

Mumbai: InCred Capital has launched InCred Black , a wealth management platform for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and business families.

Alok Agrawal, Harmeet Sahney and Zarksis Gotla have joined as co-founders. They will shape its strategy, deepen client relationships and expand the team as the business grows.

Veteran Bankers Join Platform

The three executives bring more than 80 years of wealth management experience. They previously worked at institutions including Kotak, Barclays and Credit Suisse.

Agrawal, Sahney and Gotla are also credited with building the wealth business at Avendus over the past 15 years. They have advised prominent ultra-high-net-worth clients across India.

InCred Black plans to recruit more senior bankers and specialist professionals as it expands.

Wide Range Of Services

The platform will provide personalised wealth management services and investment opportunities across asset classes. Its offering will cover asset allocation, alternative investments, public and private markets, credit, liquidity solutions and global investing.

It will be supported by the investment, advisory and institutional capabilities of InCred Capital and the InCred Group.

InCred said the platform would offer greater specialisation, differentiated access and tailored solutions to wealthy families with complex financial requirements.

Building On Existing Scale

The launch follows the expansion of InCred’s existing wealth franchise, which has crossed ₹1 lakh crore in assets under management and already serves a large base of UHNI customers.

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InCred Black will build on that foundation with a focused offering. Its senior talent, specialist capabilities and investment access are also expected to strengthen services available to existing InCred Wealth clients where relevant.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of InCred, said the launch would bring a sharper proposition and the group’s capabilities to sophisticated clients.

Nitin Rao, Chief Executive Officer of InCred Wealth, said the platform would add depth to the existing franchise and provide greater specialisation for UHNI relationships.

InCred aims to position the venture as a trusted primary wealth adviser for India’s leading UHNI families.