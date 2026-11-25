PhonePe | IANS

Mumbai: Digital payments major PhonePe is reportedly preparing to restart its initial public offering (IPO) process after putting its listing plans on hold last year due to unfavourable market conditions.

According to banking sources cited by IANS, improving macroeconomic conditions, renewed foreign investor participation and strong business growth have encouraged the Walmart-backed fintech company to reconsider its stock market debut. However, the IPO timeline and other details are yet to be finalised. PhonePe has not officially commented on the development.

IPO Valuation

PhonePe is reportedly targeting a listing valuation of between ₹1.2 lakh crore and ₹1.5 lakh crore, potentially positioning itself among India's prominent fintech listings.

The revival of its IPO plans comes amid improving investor sentiment towards Indian equities. November has reportedly emerged as the strongest month so far this year for foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, strengthening the environment for public offerings.

Financial Recovery

After witnessing subdued growth last year, PhonePe has reportedly registered around 40% year-on-year growth, excluding merchant discount rate (MDR) and digital payment incentives.

The fintech major has also turned profitable at the group level in the first half of the year, without adjusting for employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs. Its lending distribution business has witnessed significant expansion, registering approximately 100% year-on-year growth, reflecting the company's diversification beyond digital payments.

Startup Expansion

Earlier in November, PhonePe announced a strategic partnership with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to strengthen the state's entrepreneurial ecosystem. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was exchanged at Huddle Global 2026 in the presence of Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

The partnership focuses on three key areas: digital payment infrastructure, business growth support, and innovation and mentorship for KSUM-registered startups. PhonePe aims to support early-stage and scaling businesses by providing reliable payment solutions and facilitating their digital transformation.

The company's improving financial performance, expanding lending operations and favourable market conditions could strengthen its prospects ahead of the proposed public listing, although the final IPO structure remains uncertain.

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