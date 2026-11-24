SEBI | File Photo

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has advised registered intermediaries and market participants to stop publishing and circulating grey market premium (GMP) figures associated with upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs), citing concerns over investor protection and market transparency.

In an advisory issued on November 23, the capital market regulator said the restrictions on disseminating such figures cover websites, emails, SMS messages, social media and other communication platforms.

SEBI Raises Concerns Over IPO GMP

The regulator expressed concern over the growing practice of presenting grey market premiums as indicators of potential IPO listing prices and anticipated returns.

SEBI clarified that these premiums are unofficial, unverified and unregulated price indications associated with shares purportedly traded before their formal listing on recognised stock exchanges.

The regulator cautioned investors against relying on GMP figures while assessing IPO investment opportunities, as these unofficial prices do not follow any formal price discovery mechanism.

Grey Market Transactions Carry Significant Risks

According to SEBI, grey market transactions operate outside the recognised stock exchange framework and are not subject to regulatory supervision. Such transactions offer neither settlement guarantees nor investor protection, exposing participants to potential financial losses and disputes.

The regulator also highlighted that publishing unofficial pre-listing premiums could undermine the fundamental principles of fairness, transparency and accountability in the securities market.

No Regulatory Protection For Investors

SEBI warned that investors participating in grey market transactions would have no regulatory recourse in case of financial losses or disputes. Since these transactions fall outside the jurisdiction of SEBI and recognised stock exchanges, investors cannot access exchange-operated grievance redressal mechanisms or online dispute resolution platforms administered by exchanges and depositories.

What Should IPO Investors Know?

The advisory underscores the importance of evaluating upcoming IPOs through official disclosures rather than speculative grey market indicators.

Investors should examine company fundamentals, financial performance, valuations, risk factors and information available in the red herring prospectus before making investment decisions, instead of relying on unofficial expectations of listing gains.

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