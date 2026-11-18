SEBI is weighing free float-based limits on margin trading, with a final decision pending. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering a proposal to link limits under the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) to the free float of individual stocks, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said. The market regulator has yet to take a final decision on the proposal.

Pandey also said SEBI has no plans at present to extend trading hours in any market segment.

What SEBI Is Considering?

The proposal would use the number of shares available for public trading as a factor in determining how much of a particular stock can be bought through MTF. The facility allows investors to buy eligible shares by paying part of the purchase price upfront and borrowing the balance from their broker.

If SEBI adopts the proposal, the amount of buying permitted under MTF could vary by stock based on its free float. The regulator has yet to announce how such a limit would be calculated or when it might take effect.

What Free Float Means?

Free float refers to the portion of a company’s shares available for investors to buy and sell in the open market. It generally excludes shares held by promoters and other holdings that are unavailable for public trading.

As a result, two companies with the same total number of shares can have different free floats. Under the proposal, the number of shares available for public trading would help determine the limit on purchases made through MTF in each stock.

Trading Hours To Stay As They Are

Pandey said there is currently no plan to extend trading hours in the equity market or any other market segment. SEBI has announced no change to existing market timings.

For investors who use MTF, the immediate point is that the proposal remains under consideration. If SEBI decides to proceed, its formal announcement would set out how the limits would work, which stocks they would cover and when they would take effect.

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