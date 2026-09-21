Peshwa Wheat IPO Opens September 24, ₹53.52-Crore Issue Commands ₹58–60 Grey-Market Premium

Peshwa Wheat’s Rs 53.52-crore IPO opens September 24 at Rs 95–Rs 101 per share. |

Mumbai: Peshwa Wheat Ltd will launch its Rs 53.52-crore initial public offering on September 24. The BSE SME issue will close on September 28, with listing scheduled for October 1.

Issue structure

The price band has been fixed at Rs 95–Rs 101 per equity share. The offer comprises 52.99 lakh shares, including a fresh issue of 50.04 lakh shares and 2.95 lakh shares reserved for the market maker.

Retail investors have been allocated 25.03 lakh shares, representing 50.02 percent of the issue. Although the lot size is 1,200 shares, a retail investor must apply for at least 2,400 shares, requiring Rs 2,42,400 at the upper price. The minimum HNI application is 3,600 shares, costing Rs 3,63,600.

Finaax Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, Maashitla Securities is the registrar and Bhansali Value Creations is the market maker.

Where funds will go?

The company plans to deploy Rs 6.69 crore towards plant and machinery, Rs 5.01 crore for civil construction and Rs 26.50 crore to meet working-capital requirements. The balance will fund general corporate purposes.

Financial performance

Peshwa Wheat reported total income of Rs 215.96 crore in FY26, alongside EBITDA of Rs 22.73 crore and profit after tax of Rs 15.81 crore. In FY25, revenue stood at Rs 171.55 crore, EBITDA at Rs 18.05 crore and profit at Rs 11.84 crore.

As of March 2026, return on equity stood at 44.96 percent, while return on capital employed was 33.44 percent. Its debt-to-equity ratio was 0.55, with an EBITDA margin of 10.53 percent and PAT margin of 7.32 percent. Promoter holding will decline to 52.39 percent after the issue.

Grey-market buzz

Offline participants in Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat indicated an unofficial grey-market premium of Rs 58–Rs 60 per share. Such premiums are unregulated, can change rapidly and do not guarantee listing gains.

Founded in 2023, the Indian company processes wheat-based foods at its 56,100-MTPA Indore facility and supplies institutional and wholesale customers across four states.