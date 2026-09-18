Hi-Tech Flow Solutions Takes IPO Route, Files Draft Papers To Raise ₹300 Crore Through Fresh Issue

Hi-Tech Flow Solutions | Representational Image

New Delhi: Hi-Tech Flow Solutions Ltd has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch an initial public offering.

The proposed Hi-Tech Flow Solutions IPO will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to ₹300 crore, along with an offer for sale by the company’s promoters and an existing investor, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Promoters Ajay Kumar Bansal and Vipul Bansal will sell part of their holdings through the OFS. The Wealth Company Alternates Trust–India Inflection Opportunity Fund will also offload shares.

The company has not disclosed the overall offer-for-sale size.

Pre-IPO placement under consideration

The New Delhi-based pipe manufacturer may consider raising up to ₹60 crore through a pre-IPO placement.

If this fundraising is completed, the size of the fresh issue offered to public investors will be reduced accordingly.

Hi-Tech Flow Solutions plans to use around ₹126 crore from the fresh issue proceeds to establish an API-grade Helical Submerged Arc Welded pipe manufacturing unit.

The facility will also include a three-layer polyethylene coating unit and will be built within the company’s existing Nagpur manufacturing complex.

Another ₹90 crore will be used to repay or prepay debt. The remaining funds will support general corporate requirements.

Company operations and financial performance

Incorporated in 1993, Hi-Tech Flow Solutions manufactures and supplies HSAW pipes used in pipeline and infrastructure projects.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Sanand, Gujarat, and Nagpur, Maharashtra. Its flow solution products are supplied across 17 states and two Union territories.

Its customers include private engineering, procurement and construction contractors involved in executing large pipeline and infrastructure projects.

During FY26, Hi-Tech Flow Solutions reported revenue from operations of ₹417 crore and a net profit of ₹36.4 crore.

InCred Capital Financial Services and Pantomath Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers for the IPO. MUFG Intime India has been appointed registrar to the public issue.