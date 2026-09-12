SEBI Proposes Changes To Closing Auction Session, Revises Derivatives Settlement Rules And Market Timings

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has suggested a series of changes to the closing auction session (CAS), including revised methods for settling derivatives contracts on expiry days, shorter transition periods and modifications to trading schedules.

The proposed framework offers two alternatives for calculating expiry settlement prices for index and stock derivatives, Moneycontrol reported. The first option involves using a blended volume-weighted average price (VWAP), combining the final 30 minutes of regular trading with the 10-minute closing auction session.

The second option suggests using only the VWAP from the last 30 minutes of continuous trading as an interim arrangement.

SEBI proposes changes to auction indicators and timings

SEBI has proposed removing the indicative index value (IIV) generated from indicative equilibrium prices during the closing auction. According to the regulator, the IIV could be misunderstood as the actual index level and may influence investor decisions despite not being based on completed trades.

However, security-level indicative equilibrium prices will continue to be available.

The regulator has proposed two possible market timing structures. Under one option, trading in CAS stocks would continue until 3:30 pm, followed by the auction from 3:31 pm to 3:40 pm and derivatives trading until 3:45 pm.

The second option would maintain the existing 3:15 pm cut-off for CAS stocks, with the auction concluding by 3:25 pm and derivatives trading ending at 3:30 pm.

Shorter transition period and revised order rules

SEBI has also suggested reducing the gap between continuous trading and CAS from five minutes to nearly one minute. The post-auction derivatives trading period could also be reduced from 10 minutes to five minutes.

The regulator has proposed keeping the existing 3% price band during CAS. Orders placed beyond 1% from the reference price would not be allowed to be cancelled during the auction but could be modified to improve pricing.

Additionally, pending iceberg-order quantities at the end of regular trading may be converted into normal limit orders, with the full quantity displayed in the auction order book.

SEBI introduced CAS for derivatives segment stocks from August 3, 2026, and has invited public feedback on the proposed changes until October 3, 2026.