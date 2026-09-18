Table Space Steps Up Global Expansion Before IPO, Buys Majority Stake in KMC Solutions With Hillhouse

Table Space Steps Up Global Expansion Before IPO |

New Delhi: IPO-bound managed workspace provider Table Space and Hillhouse-backed Rava Partners have acquired a majority stake in Philippines-based KMC Solutions, strengthening their presence in the Asia-Pacific office market.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company did not disclose the size of the stake purchased or the financial value of the transaction.

KMC Solutions provides managed workspaces, human resources support and business services in the Philippines. The acquisition will allow Table Space to serve multinational companies operating across India and the Philippines.

Major managed office platform

Table Space said the deal would create one of the largest managed office space platforms in the Asia-Pacific region, with around 13 million square feet under management.

Table Space Co-CEOs Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra said India would remain central to the company’s growth strategy. However, customers are increasingly expanding across several markets, creating opportunities to take its platform to strategically important international locations.

They added that the partnership with KMC Solutions would help both companies support global clients while advancing Table Space’s international expansion plans.

KMC will retain its existing brand and management team following the transaction. Its founders will also continue to hold a significant interest in the business.

KMC Co-Founder and Chairman Michael McCullough said the partnership would provide access to growth capital, operational expertise and a broader industry ecosystem. These resources could help the company expand its footprint across the region.

IPO plans underway

Established in 2017, Table Space is among India’s leading managed workspace operators.

Tablespace Technologies filed its draft IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in August. The proposed public issue includes a fresh share sale worth ₹800 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6.55 crore equity shares.

As of March 31, 2026, Table Space managed 11.46 million square feet of leasable office space across 33 major business clusters in eight Tier-1 Indian cities. The KMC acquisition marks an important step in its overseas growth journey ahead of the planned IPO.