Table Space Technologies Files DRHP With Sebi For ₹800-Crore IPO; Plans OFS Of Up To 6.55 Crore Shares |

New Delhi: Managed workspace solutions provider Tablespace Technologies Ltd has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), comprising a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore.

Along with this, there will be an OFS of up to 6.55 crore equity shares, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

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The OFS comprises shares offered by promoter AGS TS II Holdings Pte. Ltd., ultimately owned and controlled by funds of Hillhouse Investment, along with individual promoters Karan Chopra and Kunal Mehra.

In addition, existing shareholders Srinivas Prasad, Narendra Kumar Kamaraju, RSP Real Estate LLP and Ramachandra Venkatasubba Rao will offload shares in the OFS.

The IPO proceeds will be used for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings and funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, along with general corporate purposes.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company provides managed workspace solutions to Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Fortune 500 companies and multinational corporations. Its integrated "single-cheque" model covers leasing, design, fit-out, operations, facilities management and compliance across the workspace lifecycle.

According to the CBRE Report cited in the DRHP, Table Space had a leased area of 9.33 million sq ft as of March 31, 2026, with 98 per cent of the area located in Grade A properties across 33 key office clusters in eight Tier-1 cities.

The company had an occupancy rate of 92.64 per cent for mature facilities, the highest among the benchmarked operators, the report said.

Table Space reported normalised revenue of Rs 2,477.68 crore for FY26, registering a 56.42 per cent growth over the previous year.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, CLSA India, IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue. KFin Technologies is the registrar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)