Liqvd Digital India IPO Opens September 23, SME Issue Sets Price Band At ₹51-54

Liqvd Digital India’s ₹39-crore SME IPO opens September 23 at ₹51-54 per share. |

New Delhi: Digital marketing solutions provider Liqvd Digital India Ltd is set to launch its Rs 39-crore initial public offering (IPO) on September 23, giving investors an opportunity to participate in the company’s growth plans.

The three-day SME IPO will close for subscription on September 25. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 51-54 per equity share.

Fresh Issue And OFS

The Rs 39-crore public offer comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 34.14 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 9.02 lakh equity shares by promoter Arnab Mitra.

At the upper end of the price band, the OFS component is valued at around Rs 4.87 crore.

The shares of Liqvd Digital India are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform following completion of the IPO process.

Where Will IPO Money Go?

A significant portion of the fresh capital will be deployed towards expansion and strengthening the company's digital marketing capabilities.

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Liqvd Digital India plans to utilise Rs 9 crore to fund the acquisition of a 23.21 percent stake in AdLift Marketing Pvt Ltd.

Another Rs 10.59 crore has been earmarked for establishing a full-scale video content production hub, potentially expanding the company's ability to cater to growing demand for digital video advertising and branded content.

The company will also deploy Rs 6.57 crore towards incremental working capital requirements.

The balance proceeds will be used to fund acquisitions and other general corporate purposes.

FY26 Profit At Rs 8.03 Crore

Liqvd Digital India reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 60.24 crore during FY26.

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Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 8.03 crore for the financial year, reflecting the earnings profile of the digital marketing solutions business ahead of its public market debut.

Indorient Financial Services is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed registrar to the IPO.