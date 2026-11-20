SEBI | File Photo

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is exploring the possibility of developing its own artificial intelligence (AI) model as part of India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said the proposal is at an initial stage and is currently being examined by a committee.

Speaking during a media interaction, Pandey said AI offers opportunities but also carries risks, including the possibility of inaccurate or fabricated outputs, known as hallucinations. He stressed the need for appropriate safeguards before such technology can be adopted.

SEBI is also engaging with market participants and other stakeholders to explore whether the model can be developed through a collaborative approach.

SEBI Works On Framework To Boost Bond Trading

On the corporate bond market, Pandey said secondary-market trading is already taking place through stock exchanges, but there is a need to increase participation and liquidity. He said investors generally tend to hold bonds until maturity. Greater secondary-market activity could improve liquidity and awareness among retail investors.

To encourage trading, SEBI is working on a market-making framework. The regulator will share further details once the framework is developed. Pandey also highlighted steps taken to ease bond-listing requirements. Companies listing their debt securities will no longer be required to list all their previously issued, unlisted outstanding bonds. They will, however, continue to list their new issuances. The move is aimed at reducing the compliance burden and encouraging more companies to enter the listed debt market.

NRI KYC Process Simplified; FPI Onboarding Under Review

SEBI has removed the requirement for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to travel to India for completing their KYC formalities. Pandey said NRIs can now complete the process through a video-based facility, with detailed guidelines already issued.

The regulator is also working to simplify the onboarding process for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs). Pandey said SEBI has introduced digitisation and technology-based tools and has worked with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to improve the process. A joint working group involving SEBI and RBI on the Common Application Form is also expected to begin work soon.

Pre-IPO Investor Protection Framework In The Works

Addressing concerns around investments in pre-IPO shares, Pandey said SEBI is working on a framework to strengthen investor protection.

He said the regulator is examining the details, including the stage at which the proposed framework should apply and how it should operate. Further details are expected to be announced once the work is completed.

SME IPO Reforms: Consultation Paper Already Out

On reforms in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) IPO segment, Pandey said SEBI has already issued a consultation paper and is seeking public feedback.

Responding to questions about a possible change in the lot size for SME IPOs, he asked market participants to refer to the consultation paper, which includes proposals on the issue. The regulator will take a decision after the consultation process is completed.

Read Also SEBI Urges Directors To Challenge Management, IRDAI Seeks Human Oversight Of AI

Corporate Governance: Board Competence And Integrity Key

On corporate governance, Pandey said regulations alone cannot address every ethical issue within companies. While existing rules provide a framework, he said the quality of corporate governance ultimately depends on the competence, independence and integrity of company boards.

He added that SEBI is working on a capacity-building network to strengthen board capabilities at scale. The proposed initiative could include training programmes, peer learning and case studies covering emerging risks such as artificial intelligence, climate change, cybersecurity, cyber resilience and human resources.

SEBI Says It Does Not Control Gold And Silver Prices

Responding to questions about the recent movement in gold and silver prices, Pandey clarified that SEBI has no role in determining their prices. He said prices are market-driven and can move up or down, adding that no one controls the pricing.

On GST-related issues concerning commodity-market delivery and the SME framework, Pandey said the matters had been raised with the concerned ministries and were currently with the GST Secretary. He declined to comment on proposals relating to Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax.

No Comment On BSE MD Appointment

When asked about the appointment of the next Managing Director of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Pandey declined to share his views or comment on potential names.

He said the matter was about implementation rather than his personal views and did not provide further details.

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