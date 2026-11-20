India's Capital Markets Raise ₹10 Lakh Crore Annually As SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey Highlights IPOs, Bonds And AIF Growth | Video | X / @FollowCII

Mumbai: India's capital markets have emerged as a major source of business financing as companies have raised around Rs 10 lakh crore annually through equity and debt instruments over the past decade, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), said on Friday.

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Addressing the CII Financing Summit 2026 here, Pandey said the country's capital markets have witnessed significant expansion, supported by strong economic growth, rising investor participation and sustained regulatory reforms.

He noted that India's equity market capitalisation has crossed $5 trillion, equivalent to nearly Rs 500 lakh crore, during the current financial year.

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Highlighting primary market activity, Pandey said 235 companies have collectively raised around Rs 1.5 lakh crore through initial public offerings (IPOs) so far in FY27, underscoring robust investor appetite for new listings.

According to him, corporate bonds continue to play a crucial role in diversifying financing sources for businesses and reducing dependence on traditional bank lending.

Outstanding corporate bonds stood at approximately Rs 62 lakh crore as of August 2026 which is nearly 55 per cent of the bank credit extended to industry and services sectors, adds Pandey.

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Companies have raised more than Rs 5 lakh crore through bond issuances during the current financial year so far, he said.

The SEBI chief also highlighted the growing role of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) in providing risk capital to emerging enterprises and businesses that may not yet be ready to access public markets.

He said cumulative investments by AIFs had reached around Rs 7.5 lakh crore by September 2026, while committed capital exceeded Rs 18 lakh crore.

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On infrastructure financing and capital recycling, Pandey said Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) have enabled developers to monetise operational assets and redeploy capital into new projects while offering investors access to income-generating assets. Assets managed by REITs and InvITs have grown to more than Rs 10 lakh crore, according to him.

He said India's capital markets today cater to a wide spectrum of financing requirements, ranging from corporate expansion and venture funding to infrastructure development and long-term capital formation.

Pandey also stated that continued economic growth, broader investor participation and policy reforms have strengthened the capital markets ecosystem and positioned it as a key pillar supporting India's investment and development agenda.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)