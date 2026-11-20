Jefferies' Global Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Wood has increased India's allocation in his Asia Pacific excluding Japan relative-return portfolio by one percentage point to 15%, while reducing Taiwan's weight by an equivalent margin.

As per a report by Business Standard, the latest adjustment marks Wood's second increase in Indian equity exposure within three weeks, coinciding with a sharp correction in global artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

In his weekly investment newsletter, GREED & Fear, Wood noted that financial markets appeared to be pricing in a peak in AI capital expenditure despite insufficient evidence of such a development.

He indicated that uncertainty remained over whether the technology sector was experiencing a temporary correction or approaching the end of its investment cycle.

Wall Street recorded its sixth consecutive session of losses as Anthropic's strong stock market debut failed to ease concerns surrounding elevated technology valuations and debt-funded AI investments.

The Nasdaq Composite declined 2.25% to 23,879.20, while the S&P 500 dropped 2.02% to 7,175.83.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,101.11 points, or 2.19%, to 49,097.06, closing below 50,000 for the first time since June.

However, foreign investors may increasingly favour companies with predictable earnings rather than broad-based market exposure.

Following a nearly 15% recovery from recent lows, Indian equities could face renewed pressure as international market conditions deteriorate.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!