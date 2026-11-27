Sugarcane Farmers Block NH-44 In MP, Demand ₹600 Per Quintal; Seek State Bonus And Government Sugar Mill |

MP Farmer Protest News: Sugarcane farmers protesting in the state capital, Bhopal, blocked National Highway 44 (NH-44) on Friday morning to demand an increase in the sugarcane procurement price. The sugarcane farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh intensified as protesters raised slogans and demanded government intervention. Police were seen removing farmers and putting them into police vans as they continued their demonstration.

NH-44 Road Blockade As Protest Intensifies

The Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest intensified on Friday morning when growers blocked NH-44 in the capital to press for their demands. The NH-44 road blockade disrupted traffic, while police personnel attempted to clear the highway and take protesters away in police vans.

The protest in Bhopal began on Monday afternoon, November 23, when sugarcane farmers from Narsinghpur reached the capital and staged a demonstration demanding a higher procurement price.

The farmers are demanding a procurement price of ₹600 per quintal, a state government bonus and the establishment of a government-owned sugar mill in Narsinghpur district. They said the sugarcane price in Madhya Pradesh should be increased in line with the rising market price of sugar.

Madhya Pradesh farmers block NH-44, demand sugarcane price of ₹600 per quintal. https://t.co/269KdSwobl — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 27, 2026

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Farmers Demand Sugarcane Policy And State Bonus

The protesters said Madhya Pradesh should have a separate sugarcane policy, or 'Ganna Neeti', like other states in the country. They questioned why sugarcane farmers in the state were not receiving a bonus from the government when growers in several other states were getting additional financial support.

Another major demand is the establishment of a government sugar mill in Narsinghpur. Farmers said nearly 70 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's sugarcane production comes from Narsinghpur district, yet the region does not have a government-owned sugar mill.

Why Farmers Want ₹600 Per Quintal

Explaining the sugarcane price hike demand, a farmer said sugarcane procurement rates should increase in proportion to the rise in sugar prices. He said when sugar was priced at ₹35 per kg, farmers received ₹350 per quintal for sugarcane. When sugar prices increased to ₹48 per kg, the procurement rate rose to ₹400 per quintal. Now that sugar prices have reached around ₹60 per kg, farmers want the sugarcane rate to increase to ₹600 per quintal.

The farmer said they were seeking ₹600 per quintal in total, with sugar mills paying ₹500 and the state government providing a bonus of ₹100 per quintal. He added that the government should ensure farmers receive a fair price as sugar prices continue to rise.