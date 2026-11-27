MP Cold Wave Alert: Temperatures Dip Below 10°C In 10 Cities, Bhopal Shivers At 8.8°C; IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert In 4 Districts |

Madhya Pradesh Weather: Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, is experiencing intense cold as the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8.8°C last night, marking a sharp drop in temperatures across the state. Meanwhile, Karondi in Katni district was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 6.8°C.

The Madhya Pradesh weather has turned colder in the last week of November, with 10 cities recording minimum temperatures below 10°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert for Bhopal, Shajapur, Damoh and Katni on Friday. A cold wave has continued in Bhopal for the past two days, and no major relief is expected over the next two to three days.

10 MP Cities Record Temperatures Below 10°C

The minimum temperature in Madhya Pradesh has dropped sharply in several cities. Apart from Karondi, Damoh recorded 7°C, Kalyanpur in Shahdol 7.4°C, Girwar in Shajapur 7.7°C, Bhopal 8.8°C, Tiwa 9°C, Khajuraho and Raisen 9.6°C each, while Jabalpur and Umaria recorded 9.8°C each.

Several other cities, including Naugaon, Rajgarh, Gwalior, Guna, Malajkhand, Datia, Mandla, Satna, Sidhi, Sheopur, Chhindwara, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Tikamgarh, Khargone, Khandwa, Shivpuri and Dhar, also recorded minimum temperatures below 15°C.

Bhopal Records Intense Cold For Third Consecutive Year

The Bhopal weather update indicates that the city is witnessing intense November cold for the third consecutive year. On the night of November 23–24, the minimum temperature in Bhopal dropped to 8.2°C. It was recorded at 8.8°C the following night.

According to weather data, Bhopal recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2°C on November 17, 2025, while the mercury reached 8.2°C on the night of November 29 that year.

In comparison, between 2018 and 2023, November minimum temperatures in Bhopal generally ranged from 10.2°C to 13.8°C. Due to the continuing cold, school timings in the city have also been revised.

Snowfall In Hills To Intensify Cold In MP

According to the Meteorological Department, snowfall in the hilly states is affecting weather conditions in Madhya Pradesh. The minimum temperature is expected to fall by another 2°C over the next two days.

If temperatures drop further, nighttime temperatures in most cities across the state could fall below 10°C. The MP weather forecast also indicates that cold conditions will continue, accompanied by morning fog and chilly winds during the day. The IMD weather alert suggests that residents in the affected districts should remain prepared for the continuing cold wave.

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