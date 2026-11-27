Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police registered a cheating case against a man for allegedly taking Rs 3.90 crore from a businessman for the sale of 2.94 hectares of land in Shakkarkhedi village but refusing to execute the registry.

The suspect, Mehrbansingh Dodia, a resident of Kailod Hala, allegedly cheated Ashwin Mehta, a resident of New Palasia, by retaining the money paid for the land.

According to police, Mehta initially entered into an agreement with the suspect's father, Umraosingh, on Dec 24, 2018, at Rs 51 lakh per bigha and paid Rs 20 lakh through cheques. However, Umraosingh later demanded a fresh agreement at a higher rate of Rs 1.17 crore per bigha.

A revised agreement was executed on May 4, 2022, for Rs 13.66 crore. Mehta subsequently paid Rs 2 crore through cash and cheques, followed by another Rs 1.70 crore. After Umraosingh's death in January 2023, his son accepted the agreement and received another Rs 20 lakh from Mehta.

The total payment reached Rs 3.90 crore. However, in April 2024, Dodia allegedly refused to execute the registry despite receiving the money.

Following an investigation into the complaint and examination of documents and witness statements, police registered a case under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated further investigation.