Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmers and labourers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha will stage a sit-in protest at the Sanchi Milk Dairy headquarters in Talawali Chanda on Nov 26 at 11 am, as part of a nationwide agitation to press for their demands.

The protest will raise several national-level demands, including a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP), fixing crop prices based on the C2 cost of production recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, complete loan waiver for farmers and repeal of all four labour codes.

The protesters will also highlight issues concerning farmers in Indore district. Their local demands include payment of Rs 12 per fat for milk supplied to Sanchi Dairy, a bonus of Rs 5 per litre as announced by the chief minister, declaring Indore district drought-hit and waiving farmers' electricity bills.

They will also seek measures to prevent crop damage caused by wild 'nilgai' (blue bulls) and wild boars.

Farmer leaders said rising input costs, inadequate crop prices, natural challenges and damage caused by wild animals had worsened farmers' difficulties. Representatives of various farmers' and labourers' organisations, including Ram Swaroop Mantri, Bablu Jadhav, Chandan Singh Barwalia and Arun Chauhan, will participate in the protest. They have appealed to farmers and labourers to join the demonstration in large numbers.